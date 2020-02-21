B.B. King Archives

This week we are highlighting the B.B. King Archive of Dr. William Ferris. B.B. King was born Riley B. King in 1925 in Mississippi. By the late 1940s King was playing the blues regularly on Beale Street in Memphis and soon went on to national success, eventually being inducted into the Blues and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame. B.B. King toured extensively until his death in 2015. B.B. King’s contribution to rock and roll and blues music is immeasurable.

Visit the B.B. King Archive to browse through photos, videos, audio clips of the King of the Blues. This archive was created in 2004 by students at UNC Chapel Hill using material from the Ferris Collection, part of the Southern Folklife Collection at UNC Chapel Hill.

https://www.ibiblio.org/catalog/items/show/4394