HB to Roger McGuinn

I would like to take this occasion of Roger McGuinn’s birthday to direct you to Roger McGuinn’s Folkden, hosted here at ibiblio.

Each entry includes the history of a folk song, the lyrics and chords, and Roger’s recording of the song. You can browse by date posted or by category.

A few of my favorites:

Freight Train – by Chapel Hill’s own Elizabeth Cotten, my dad sang this one to the family often and I sing it to my own kids.

Marching to Pretoria – I remember belting this one out in elementary school music class.

Wanderin’ – Another that my dad would sing to us at our mom’s request. I never could figure out what the ‘baby balls the jack’ line meant.

Take some time to browse through these to find some songs that you remember, maybe sing them to your kids.