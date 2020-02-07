I’ve been working in the ibiblio database recently and have had a chance to view everything that we currently host and it’s been enlightening. I’ll post weekly to highlight some sites.

Today we’ll visit the Degree Confluence Project :

From the website “The goal of the project is to visit each of the latitude and longitude integer degree intersections in the world, and to take pictures at each location. The pictures, and stories about the visits, will then be posted here.”

An amazing look at what our Earth looks like from all around the globe.