Reading Suggestions from Paul Jones

If you find yourself with some extra time on your hands head on over to Project Gutenberg and check out these suggested plague readings. Project Gutenbuerg offers over 60,000 free e-books in various formats.

“Project Gutenberg has a large selection of plague related titles for free download, including The Decameron (Boccaccio), Journal of the Plague Year (DeFoe), The Scarlet Plague (Jack London), The Last Man (Mary Shelley), Plague of Pythons (Frederik Pohl), Plague Ship (Andre Norton), History of Epidemics of Britain (2 volumes) and my favorite “The Virtue and Use of Coffee With Regard to the Plague and Other Infectious”

https://www.gutenberg.org/ebooks/search/?query=plague“